Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tells Whataburger it’s time for a restaurant in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whataburger fans, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to get the chain to come to Kansas City.

"I just want a store in Kansas City!" the 23-year-old responded when the popular fast-food chain asked where they could send a gift basket of their ketchup.

Their offer is in response to Mahomes showing his Texas roots and publicly declaring that their ketchup is his favorite during a news conference at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday.

Talk of the quarterback's condiment preference surfaced in a Wednesday story from ESPN the revealed the young quarterback likes ketchup on everything including steaks, but he now gets too embarrassed to order it when in public.

Heinz Ketchup offered Mahomes ketchup for life if he can score 57 passing touchdowns. He has 31 passing touchdowns this season.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 16, 2018