FOX4 and Brodie from 95.7 the Vibe put Red Copper Brownie Bonanza to the test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tired of brownies sticking to your pan? There's a product that promises to get rid of the crumble so your family doesn't grumble.

FOX4's Kerri Stowell teamed up with Brodie from 95.7 The Vibe to try it before you buy it.

Cathy Mitchell claims her Red Copper Brownie Bonanza is not your regular old baking pan.

"Everything slides right out. Even my sticky marshmallow treats," she says on the product's commercial.

We found Red Copper Brownie Bonanza at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20. Brodie opened the box, removed all of the pieces and read the instructions. He admitted he's never made brownies out of a box before.

"My wife is an amazing baker so she does it for me. I'm actually really excited to number one, to make the brownies and number two, who doesn't like copper?" he said.

Brodie poured all of the ingredients into a bowl and started mixing.

"My wife is going to see this on TV and say you can cook and you can bake and I'm gonna have to make brownies now," he joked.

Brodie transferred the batter to the copper pan and added some caramel on top. He put the pan of brownies in the oven and set the timer for 35 minutes. Time passed, the buzzer dinged and Kerri asked Brodie, "Are you ready?"

"I'm as ready as I'm going to be," he responded.

