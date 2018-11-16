Furious grandma shocked to hear grandson charged in Oak Park Mall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Three weeks ago, gunshots rang out outside the food court at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. Hundreds of shoppers and employees ran for their lives.

Police later reviewed surveillance video and said it showed 31-year-old Melgene Martin first put his child in his truck. Investigators say seconds later Martin walked across the mall’s parking lot, pulled out a rifle and shot at two men during an altercation. One of the men was wounded.

”My Melegene did that? Really? I can’t believe it,” said the suspect’s 98-year-old grandmother, Leola Davis.

Just hearing that her grandson was arrested Friday afternoon -- and is now charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and weapons charges -- upsets Bettis. The stunned and visibly upset grandma spoke exclusively to FOX4’s Robert Towsend from her Wyandotte County home.

”Did they catch him with a gun because I don’t believe Melgene did that. I’m going to be honest with you. That boy ain’t never did nothing that he shouldn’t do. He stayed with me for a while. He’s a good son,” Bettis said.

She said years ago her grandson was a talented basketball player and made her proud after he won several trophies for his high school team.

”Yes, he went to school, and he was a good boy at school. We were talking once, and I told him you keep playing basketball, I will give you $200 and buy you a car,” Martin’s grandma said.

As of Friday night, Martin remained in jail on a half a million dollars bond. In the meantime, his grandmother’s holding on to one prayer.

”I’m hoping that they will let him go, so he can come back and stay with me,” Bettis said.