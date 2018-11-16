Jayhawk fans optimistic after report of KU hiring Les Miles as new football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Former LSU head football coach Les Miles is coming to Lawrence to lead the Kansas Jayhawks, according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine quotes sources who say the long-rumored top pick to replace David Beaty is finalizing contract details. KU Athletic Director Jeff Long hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Miles brings a tremendous amount of success with him from previous stops at LSU and Oklahoma State, including a National Championship with the Tigers in 2007. As a head coach he has a 141-55 record and has won two Southeastern Conference championships in addition to the national championship.

KU fans FOX4 spoke with Friday are excited about the potential change Miles could bring to the football program.

"We're winning the 'ship next year. Les Miles is taking us all the way," two fans said Friday on the way into Allen Fieldhouse where the Jayhawks took on the Rajun Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette.

"Les Miles may be coming to town. It`s pretty exciting," Steve Harper said.

"I think he's going to recruit better, and we are going to get more wins. I think we are going to be a winning football team," Alex Atzenweiler said.

Miles started at LSU in 2005 and was fired four games into the 2016 season. He was due a buyout of around $12.9 million at the time. He completed a $1.5 million lump-sum settlement on Thursday that relieves the university of paying its former coach an additional $5 million through 2023.

He also brings Big 12 and turnaround experience with him from his run at OSU. Miles’ first season with the Cowboys was 4-7, but then he led three-straight winning campaigns and finished with a 28-21 record and two wins over arch rival Oklahoma.

When the contract is signed, Miles will be tasked with another turnaround. KU hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.

"When I was in college, basketball was the best, and we were up there with football as well. So it would be amazing to relive that for the students here and for all the alumni," Hai Nguyen said.

The program is having its best season under Beaty with three wins so far, but it wasn’t enough to save his job. Beaty is finishing out the season after it was announced on Nov. 4 that he wouldn’t return next year.

"Kind of surprising I guess. I don`t know why anyone would want that job," Jay Lowell said.