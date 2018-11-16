× Kansas hiring former LSU football coach Les Miles to lead Jayhawks per Sports Illustrated

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Louisiana State head football coach Les Miles is coming to Lawrence to lead the Kansas Jayhawks according to Sports Illustrated. The magazine quotes sources who say the long-rumored top pick to replace David Beaty is finalizing contract details. Athletic Director Jeff Long hasn’t responded its requests for comment.

Miles brings a tremendous amount of success with him from previous stops at LSU and Oklahoma State, including a National Championship with the Tigers in 2007. As a head coach he has a 141-55 record, and won two Southeastern Conference championships in addition to the national championship.

Miles started at LSU in 2005 and was fired four games into the 2016 season. He was due a buyout of around $12.9 million at the time. He completed a $1.5 million lump-sum settlement on Thursday that relieves the university of paying its former coach an additional $5 million through 2023.

He also brings Big 12 and turnaround experience with him from his run at OSU. Miles’ first season with the Cowboys was 4-7, but then he led three straight winning campaigns and finished with a 28-21 record, and two wins over arch rival Oklahoma.

When the contract is signed Miles will be tasked with another turnaround, KU hasn’t had a winning season since 2008. The program is having its best season under Beaty with three wins, but it wasn’t enough to save his job. Beaty is finishing out the season after it was announced on November 4 that he wouldn’t return next year.

FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this story online and on-air.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.