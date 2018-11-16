FOX4 Forecast: Sunny & Seasonable

Posted 4:20 am, November 16, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:49AM, November 16, 2018

Temperatures not as cold this morning but you will still need a heavier jacket. Our highs climb into the middle 50s this afternoon. Enjoy the sunny & seasonable weather... because changes arrive this weekend. We are tracking our next weather system and how it will impact your upcoming weekend in the update here!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

