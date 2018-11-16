× List of people unaccounted for after Camp Fire in California swells to more than 1,000

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — More than 1,000 people are missing as the Camp Fire wrecks havoc on Northern California.

The list of people who are unaccounted for after the Camp Fire in Northern California has 1,011 entries, Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea said Friday evening.

The sheriff said the list will fluctuate in number because it’s raw data that needs to be refined.

The number of people killed in the wildfire is now 71 after eight sets of remains were found Friday, Honea said.

Rescue workers searching for human remains hope that the hundreds of people who remain unaccounted for are still alive.

“A lot of people are displaced, and a lot of people don’t know we’re looking for them,” Honea said.

The dramatic rise in those unaccounted for came after authorities combed through a week of 911 calls and incident reports.

“You have to understand, this is a dynamic list,” Honea said. “Some days might be less people, some days might be more people, but my hope at the end of the day, we have accounted for everybody.”

The Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history — has left 71 people dead, destroyed about 9,700 homes and scorched 142,000 acres. By Friday afternoon, it was 45 percent contained.

Hundreds of deputies, National Guard troops and coroners are sifting through leveled homes and mangled cars for remains.

“They are going to be searching vehicles that have been burned. They’ll be searching residences that have been burned. Checking around the residences … our mission is to find the victims from this fire, recover them and get them identified and notify the families to give them some answers,” Butte County Sheriff’s Investigations Sgt. Steve Collins said.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the region Saturday. Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom will accompany him.

Smoke from the large wildfire burning has prompted several universities to cancel or postpone sporting events. That includes the University of California, Berkeley men’s basketball game Thursday night, which was called off, and its football game, which was rescheduled for December 1.