Man facing attempted murder charges in Oak Park Mall shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Three weeks after gunfire interrupted at Oak Park Mall, a shooting suspect is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Melgene Martin, he's currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting happened on Oct. 26. Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy told FOX4 that a man, now suspected to be Martin, fired shots at two men outside the mall that night near the food court entrance, injuring at least one of them.

Windows were blown out and the shooting caused a lot of chaos, but no innocent bystanders were hurt. A witness shopping with his wife in Nordstrom described what happened.

"All the sudden people started running into Nordstrom and yelling, 'Oh my God, there is someone with a gun,' 'run, and 'they are shooting!'" witness Mike Meyer said.

Police later released surveillance of three men they wanted to speak to and described more about the investigation.

"It seems as if the two suspects approached one guy as they were exiting Oak Park Mall, and at that point, some type of altercation occurred," Lacy said.

He said surveillance video showed two men approaching another man who had a child with him outside of the mall's food court. During whatever altercation happened between the three men, the man got his child to safety and came back with a rifle.

"The person who was approached then came from behind the red pickup truck and began to shoot at two individuals who ran back inside the mall," Lacy said.

In addition to the attempted murder counts, Martin is also facing charges of discharging a firearm at a structure and two counts of aggravated endangering a child. No court dates are listed yet.

FOX4 is working to gather more information and will have updates on this page and during our evening newscasts.