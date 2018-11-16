Man who allegedly stabbed Olathe family’s dog to death cited for animal cruelty

OLATHE, Kan. — A man who allegedly stabbed an Olathe family’s dog to death after hitting the animal with his pickup truck has been cited for animal cruelty.

Police say the man now has a pending appearance in the Olathe Municipal Court. Police have not released the man’s name.

Kirstyn Barlow was taking her four children and two dogs for a play date earlier this month when her beloved chihuahua “Poochies” ran into the street.

Barlow said she saw a pickup truck strike the back legs of the dog. She said the driver, captured on video by her home security camera, stopped a few houses down and went to pick up the dog.

She thought the driver was trying to help Poochies, but instead she and her children said they were stunned to see him pull out a knife and then stab Poochies through her neck.

“After he did what he did to Poochies, I had to rush (my kids) inside because I can’t believe that he did that,” Barlow said. “He brought her down and dropped her down in front of the kids like it was nothing, like he didn’t care. He just wrapped her in a tarp on the side of my house, like an old paint tarp that was moldy. He was like, ‘She’s gone. There was nothing I could have done. I had to put her out of her misery.'”

But Barlow said she’s not convinced her dog could not have been saved.

Previous coverage:

