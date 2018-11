Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. — New parents want the best for their babies and that means feeding them healthy baby food. But some of the store bought foods are high in sugar and over-processed. Momma Gourmet might be the answer. It's a weekly meal kit service to help parents make their own baby food at home.

Kelly Kalseth is the founder of the company and the "chief momma officer" -- she talked with the folks at FOX2 in St. Louis about the program.

You can use the promo code FIRSTWEEK to get a one week sample.