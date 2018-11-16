Olathe clinic that helps dozens of families reopens in centralized location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- School districts continue to place an emphasis on mental wellness, even down to the elementary school level.

The Olathe School District recently re-opened their H.E.L.P Clinic at a more central location, the Mill Creek Campus in downtown Olathe.

Director of Special Services John Laffoon said the afternoon and weekend program has grown to help between 30 and 80 families.

"We are seeing more and more kids with mental health issues and stress. As that need increased, the use of the health clinic increased as well," Laffoon said.

The H.E.L.P Clinic offers support to students and their parents by providing six sessions for free. The program also provides extra resources to families that may need additional help.

"We do not use the H.E.L.P. Clinic to diagnose or treat mental illness. We have a lot of families who need help and we will meet with them to see what we can provide and can we give them some names and places to go," Laffoon said.

It's a lesson Laffoon hopes will reduce the stigma surrounding good mental health.

