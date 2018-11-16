Omaha Steaks has a beef with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes putting ketchup on steak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another company is getting in on the fun of Patrick Mahomes and his ketchup.
Omaha Steaks tweeted the Chiefs quarterback, saying they didn’t agree with him putting ketchup on a steak. But if he had to do so, he should try it with an Omaha steak.
Mahomes replied, saying he’d love to try one.
The second-year quarterback and his love of ketchup has taken the internet by storm this week.
Talk of the Mahomes’ condiment preference surfaced in a story from ESPN on Wednesday where the young quarterback revealed he likes ketchup on everything — including steaks. But now that he’s famous, he now gets too embarrassed to order it in public.
Then Heinz Ketchup offered Mahomes ketchup for life if he can score 57 passing touchdowns this season. He has 31 passing touchdowns so far.
When asked about his favorite condiment Thursday during a Chiefs news conference at Arrowhead, Mahomes showed his Texas roots and publicly declared that Whataburger’s ketchup is his favorite.
That spurred the popular fast food chain to offer to send him a gift basket of their ketchup.
“I just want a store in Kansas City!” the 23-year-old responded.
Sure to fuel further dreams and speculation, Whataburger had this response:
Heinz, Whataburger and now Omaha Steaks — what company will join in the ketchup fun next?
