Person shot and seriously hurt in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police tell FOX4 a shooting victim is fighting for their life on Friday morning after they were struck in the area of 33rd and Delevan.

Police chief Terry Zeigler says a suspect is in custody, but investigators haven’t released many other details about the shooting. When the call first came out it appeared that the victim wasn’t seriously hurt, but their condition was downgraded after they were taken to a hospital just after 8 a.m.

