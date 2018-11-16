× Second victim dies from injuries sustained in October triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks later, a second victim in an October shooting suddenly died from his injuries, police say.

James Speers, 21. died on Nov. 8 from complications that occurred after he was shot on Oct. 23 near East 44th Terrace and Lawn Avenue, KCPD spokesman Jake Becchina said Friday.

The shooting also killed another victim, 21-year-old Miranda Carr, and injured another woman.

Police were called to the area on a shooting and a vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one vehicle in someone’s backyard and two other damaged vehicles on the curb.

Neighbors told FOX4 in broad daylight two women and a man first rode down Chelsea in a black car. Next, four men in a silver car quickly pulled up, and a shootout began as people in both cars started shooting at each other, neighbors said.

After getting shot, the driver of the black car crashed into the back of two parked cars, one of which smashed through a woman’s fence and ended in her backyard garden.

Police are still investigating the deadly triple shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

