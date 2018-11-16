Cat finally freed from chimney after being stuck for five days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A chimney service crew helped rescue a cat Friday that had been trapped in the chimney of a Kansas City home for approximately five days.

The technicians estimated that they had to cut through at least two feet of brick with a chisel and jackhammer before they could free three-year-old Marvel.

This happened at a home near East 41st Street and Warwick Boulevard.

The cat's owner said they called the fire department, police department and even animal control, but no one would help. They finally spoke with a chimney service company who was too busy to take on the task, but recommended the team who responded.

The technicians who responded did the work free of charge.