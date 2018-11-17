Carjacked pizza delivery vehicle stopped in I-70 chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two suspects are facing charges after allegedly hijacking an eastern Jackson County pizza driver and leading police on a chase that ended in Kansas City.

Oak Grove police officers say three people robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Friday night. They apparently drove away in his car bearing a Pizza Hut logo on the top.

Police dispatchers in Grain Valley reported spotting the car headed west on I-70, and together with Blue Springs police, chased the car and blew out its tires. The car was eventually stopped at I-70 and 23rd Street in Kansas City, and two suspects were arrested.

The names of those suspects have not been released, pending charges. The delivery driver was not seriously hurt.