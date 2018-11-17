Mayor’s tree lighting in Lee’s Summit features actress from “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It really was a wonderful night in Lee's Summit Friday night.

The mayor's tree lighting featured actress Karolyn Grimes who played 'Zuzu' in the Christmas classic "It's A Wonderful Life."

In his first tree lighting as mayor, Bill Baird got to flip the switch with the girl who let the world know when a bell rings another angel gets it's wings.

Baird's office is full of memorabilia of the film "It's a Wonderful Life." From framed photos, books, plates, posters, and props to miniature displays of the fictional Bedford Falls, New York, where the film is set.

The tree lighting took place Friday evening in Howard Stanton Park.