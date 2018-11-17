Prairie Village police officer injured by fugitive shoplifters

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A police officer is recovering after being hurt by suspected shoplifters who have not yet been arrested.

Investigators say undercover officers were watching for shoplifters at the Macy’s in The Village shopping center. As the officers tried to stop the suspects from leaving from leaving Friday night, two of the shoplifters drove off and ran over an officer’s foot.

The shoplifters were last seen driving a gray older model Pontiac. A more specific description of the getaway car and the suspects was not available.

The officer who was injured should recover. Two other juveniles who were arrested will face felony shoplifting charges.