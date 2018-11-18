× Cancer causing chemical found at Fantastic Caverns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A popular tourist attraction in southwestern Missouri has been found with the chemical trichloroethylene (TCE).

The cancer-causing chemical leaked from a closed industrial site near the Springfield airport.

Litton Systems used the chemical to remove grease from metal parts when it manufactured circuit boards in the 1960s. The chemical reached some water wells near the airport.

Russ Campbell, owner of Fantastic Caverns, says he’s concerned for the future of the cave and for people living in the area.

Fantastic Caverns has drilled three vent holes west of the cave to allow TCE vapors to escape. Engineers want to prevent the chemical from entering the main parts of the cave. Fresh air will be pumped into three more holes to help move the contaminated air out of the cave.