Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith carted off field

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Redskins quarterback and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.

Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”

The Chiefs traded Smith to Washington in the offseason after getting a glimpse of Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 last year, when he dazzled in his starting debut against Denver.

