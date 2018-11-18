Gordon Ramsay in Kansas City to give metro restaurant a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Season two of Gordon Ramsay's show called "24 Hours to Hell and Back" which can be watched on FOX4 is currently in production.

Ramsay and his crew are currently in Kansas City trying to give a metro restaurant a second chance.

During the show, Ramsay goes into restaurants undercover to sample the food, evaluate the staff and atmosphere before revealing himself. He and his team then have 24 hours to do a complete overhaul to get the restaurant ready for re-open.

FOX4 can't tell you the name of the restaurant or the location but FOX4's Rob Collins spoke with Ramsay Sunday about how hard it is to hide his famous face.

"I go covert, go undercover, whether it's a jazz player, construction worker, or even the last couple weeks an old lady," Ramsay said.

The episode shot in Kansas City will air in January on FOX4.