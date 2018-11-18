Independence police investigating homicide near 39th and S. Sterling

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officers with the Independence Police Department are investigating after one person was killed and one person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said the homicide occurred near 39th and S. Sterling Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the deadly shooting just after 5:30 a.m.

Two people were shot inside a home. One suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. The second person was transported to an area hospital where they later died. The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this incident to please call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org