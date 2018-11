LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Louisiana State football coach Les Miles has been chosen to lead the Kansas Jayhawks next season.

In a series of Tweets on Sunday afternoon, KU athletic director Jeff Long confirmed the much-speculated news.

His national reputation as a great recruiter and as a coach who student-athletes love playing for will enable us to break the cycle and return a winning tradition to @KU_Football. We are thrilled to have @CoachLesMiles and his family as Jayhawks! — Jeff Long (@jefflongKU) November 18, 2018

There is Only One!! pic.twitter.com/DD3u0jXvhM — Jeff Long (@jefflongKU) November 18, 2018

More information is expected to come out at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Count on FOX4 for coverage from Lawrence.