× Joe’s Weather Blog: Winter in fall…becomes fall in fall (SUN-11/18)

There are only 12 days left this month…and so far this month have we seen temperatures above average only once (by 1° and we were exactly average one day as well. The other 16 days (including today)…not so much. We are a whooping 11° below average and we’re not going to turn that ship around over the next 12 days…so another month of below average temperatures are expected.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing out and cold with lows in the 20s

Monday: Sunny but cool again with highs close to 45°

Tuesday: Chillier with highs closer to 40° or so

Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the mid-upper 50s

Discussion:

What a long and sort of crazy temperature journey we’ve been on this year.

We all remember the crazy non-spring…April was more than 7° below average…

Then we flipped hard in May…with temperatures almost 9° above average…

Now this November we’re close to 11° below average.

When you put it all together it sort of looks like this…

March…July…and August ended up with 1° of average. June was pretty warm too.

As far as yearly summaries go…an by the time everything is done with…this will probably end up as a year with slightly warmer than average temperatures. So far we’re at 56.5°. The coldest year was 1981 (51.3°) and the warmest yearly average was 1931 and 1954 at 59°

So far this is the 27th warmest year in KC weather history…

Onwards…I always love a simple visible satellite picture with snow on the ground…I love showing it on TV and showing it to you on the weather blog.

Roughly 1-3″ fell across northern MO…our feature photo from LeAnn Chaney Potts up towards New Hampton, MO showed some nice snow on the ground up there…I got this tweet earlier from Bethany, MO.

Bright skies and a couple of inches of snow this morning up in #BethanyMO 📷: Eric Sweat @esweat48 jl pic.twitter.com/9WWI5AKrMG — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile up at NW MO State in Maryville…it’s a scene right out of January…

With all the snow up there and into IA…it was darn cold father north…records were broken up there as well. Look at some of these sub-zero lows this morning.

The pinkish dots are the sub-zero lows.

Tonight will be cold as well but perhaps not as cold as what a chilly afternoon would lead to normally. S/SW winds may help keep the temperatures from free-falling.

Not too bad but still cool for November through Tuesday…

Then we get a warm-up for a couple days…which would include Thursday so travel on Wednesday and Thursday are looking good through the Plains with perhaps some rain issues Friday developing.

Of note is a potential impact winter storm later next weekend in the Plains region. Needs to be monitored and you should start paying attention to the situation starting on Tuesday if the data continues to show it…it’s been doing this for a few days now…and granted it’s a week away…but it’s worth mentioning with all the traveling going on over the next 5 days or so.

If you’re wondering about temperatures heading into next weekend…here you go.

and the precip chances…

In terms of precip types…important for the fires out west..rain is expected…with mountain snows in CA on WED/THU and for N CA on FRI…that will be the system we need to track heading into next weekend…especially Sunday and/or next Monday.

Oh and in the it can be worse department…

America's northernmost town, Utqiaġvik, Alaska – formerly known as Barrow – will descend into 65 days of darkness after Sunday's sunset: https://t.co/j9Gw49E0A1 pic.twitter.com/chypGiUwQF — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 18, 2018

OK that’s it for today…I think I’m due for a blog day or or two unless I can think of something to write.

Our feature photo from LeAnn Chaney Potts up towards New Hampton, MO

Joe