Kansas City police accept donations for children of homicide victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the Kansas City Police Department donated their time to accept donations for Healing Pathway Victims Services, outside Ward Parkway Center.

The agency helps children whose parents are homicide victims. So far in 2018, the group has helped more than 150 children.

Executive Director, Monica Roberts said the amount of children Healing Pathway helps seems to grow every year.

“For 2018, we’ve had over 150 referrals,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, all of these children have lost a mother, or father, or both parents to homicide this year. And so every gift that you see here today is going to a child to help brighten their day, to give them a brighter holiday as much as we can.”

Roberts said the reality is they have a lot of children impacted by homicide.

“It’s so important that these children are surrounded with love.”

KCPD Officer Richard Marquez offered his squad car on his day off for the event.

“It’s a way for us to connect to the community,” Marquez said. “It’s also really helping the kids and making sure they don’t do without on the holidays.”