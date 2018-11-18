Suspect in custody for early morning Independence killing near 39th and S. Sterling

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department reports a man they were looking is in custody in relation to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Michael T. Dumas for first degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action with no bond.

The department reported just after 4:30 p.m. that Dumas had been taken into custody.

Police responded to the shooting just before 5:30 a.m. near 39th and S. Sterling Avenue.

Two people were shot inside a home. One suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. The second person was transported to an area hospital where they later died. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600 or (816) 325-7330.