Slow cooker turkey quinoa chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makes 6 servings

1 lb. ground turkey

3 cloves garlic, minced

16 oz. cubed winter squash or pumpkin (fresh or frozen)

1-28 oz. can low-sodium diced tomatoes

2-15 oz. cans low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup uncooked quinoa

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

salt and pepper as desired

Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add turkey and garlic to pan and cook for about 4-6 minutes, breaking up with wooden spoon, until cooked through. Add turkey to slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients to slow cooker, except for the toppings and stir to combine. Heat on low for 6 hours. Add salt and pepper to taste and top with favorite toppings such as low fat cheese or sour cream.

• NOTE: This chili is very thick, if you like your chili with a bit more liquid, add 2 additional cups (6 total) of broth. You can skip the turkey browning step, though the end result is better and it only takes a few minutes. To make in an electric pressure cooker, simply reduce broth to 3 cups and cook on the meat/stew setting, or manual for 35 minutes high pressure and use natural release.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 445; Fat 9.3g (Saturated fat 1.1g); Cholesterol 55mg; Sodium 410mg; Carbohydrates 63g; Fiber 17g; Protein 32g

Source: adapted from myeverydaytable.com

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.