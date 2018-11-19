Chiefs fans in Mexico City meet up for group photo at iconic Ángel de la Independencia

MEXICO CITY — Dozens of Kansas City Chiefs fans who still made the trip to Mexico City despite the NFL changing the playing location to Los Angeles gathered Monday to take a group photo at the iconic Ángel de la Independencia.

The Ángel de la Independencia better known as El Angel sits in the middle of a roundabout in downtown Mexico City. It was built in the early 1900s to commemorate the centennial of the beginning of Mexico’s War of Independence.

The NFL moved the game against the Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles Tuesday due to poor field conditions.

The league said it consulted with the NFL Players Association and inspected the field with internal and external field experts.

The Monday Night Football game will now be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams’ home field. The game was always considered a home game for the Rams as the team gave up a home game to play internationally. The NFL said the Rams were required to keep their stadium available as a backup.

Fans with trips already planned didn’t let the game move stop them from making the trip or enjoying their trip.

“Let’s all get together and make the best of this vacation,” the coordinator of the photo posted to Facebook.

Chiefs fans in Mexico City were also planning to meet up for a watch party. FOX4 spoke with some of those fans last week.