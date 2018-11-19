× 22-year-old KC man charged in murder of 25-year-old found dead in his apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in the death of a 25-year-old who was found dead in his apartment on Super Bowl Sunday.

Deion Crum, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance in the death of Jacob Skowronski.

A Jackson County jury will also have the option to convict on second-degree murder as an alternative if the case goes to trial.

Michele and John Skowronski found their 25-year-old son dead in his apartment near Northeast 98th Street and North Hedges Avenue in February 2018.

They had stopped by their son’s apartment to drop off some of his belongings. They found the front door unlocked and Jacob inside laying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Court documents filed Monday say text messages from Jacob Skowronski to Crum show that the 25-year-old said he was home shortly before the shooting. Text messages also show Skowronski said he had recently returned from Colorado and indicated he had returned with marijuana, court documents say.

According to court documents, police learned that Skowronski didn’t buzz anyone into the apartment complex’s parking lot the day of the homicide. Police canvassed the complex and determined that Crum had a relative who lived next door to Skowronski.

Crum was arrested a few weeks later on outstanding warrants and taken in for questioning.

When police searched the apartment where Crum was arrested, officers found ammunition and drugs, some of which had DNA matching both Skowronski and Crum, court documents say.

Police also found distinct marks on shell casings that were found at Skowronksi’s apartment and matched the ammunition found where Crum was arrested, court records say.

Crum’s bond has been set at $250,000.