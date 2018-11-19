Family files wrongful death lawsuit against officer in deadly I-435 crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The parents of a 17-year-old Shawnee senior killed in a deadly crash last month near Arrowhead Stadium has filed a lawsuit against the off-duty KCPD officer that officials say caused the wreck.

The lawsuit states that on Oct. 21, 2018, Chandan Rajanna was driving a vehicle north of Interstate 435 along with Krishna Rajanna and Krishna’s daughter, Lisa Allen. They were heading to a Kansas City Chiefs football game.

As traffic was backed up, the lawsuit says Terrell Watkins was driving too fast for the conditions and failed to stop as he approached the vehicle Chandan was driving where he struck the rear of the vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle in front of it and then into a guardrail.

Chandan suffered severe injuries resulting in his death.

The lawsuit doesn’t list Watkins as a KCPD officer but police have previously reported that an off-duty officer was driving the police van that rear-ended the vehicle Chandan was driving.

The family claims “Watkins had a duty to exercise the highest degree of care in the operation of a motor vehicle and to comply with all motor vehicle laws and regulations.”

The lawsuit also claims Watkins violated multiple statutes and regulations, including without limitation.

The family is requesting a jury trial in regard to the incident.

KCPD investigated the crash with the Missouri State Highway Patrol monitoring.

FOX4 reached out to KCPD who says they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

