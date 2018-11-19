Kansas City police arrest two men following attempted home invasion, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say they've arrested a man connected to a late Monday morning shooting, but not before they say he caused an emergency in another metro neighborhood.

A KCPD spokesperson says when a home invasion happened, there was an exchange of gunfire, which landed one man in an emergency room. Police arrested another man about three miles away from the original scene.

Sergeant Jake Becchina said he wasn't sure what the connection between that apartment resident and the two men is. It was around 11:15 a.m. when police were called to the Coach House apartments.

Sgt. Becchina said a woman involved wasn't hit by gunfire. Then at around 3 p.m., officers were called to a home near 107th and Saint Catherines where a man was taken into custody. Police believe he's connected to the shooting at the Coach House -- and there's no way this was a random act.

"The suspects, we believe, were here for a purpose. They came to this residence, and they left the scene very quickly once the gunfire was exchanged," Sgt. Becchina said. "We don't know what the reason is, but we don't believe this was a random target -- a random apartment. We believe they picked this one on purpose."

Police took the other suspect into custody at a hospital emergency room, he's expected to survive his injuries.

An officer on the scene said that the man arrested on Saint Catherines also had an outstanding warrant for shoplifting. If you have information that can help police in this investigation -- please call the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.