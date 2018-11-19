KC man charged in murder of 25-year-old found dead in his apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in the death of a 25-year-old who was found dead in his apartment on Super Bowl Sunday.

Deion Crum has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County. The family of Jacob Skowronski confirmed to FOX4 that the charges are in connection to Jacob’s death.

Michele and John Skowronski found their 25-year-old son dead in his apartment near Northeast 98th Street and North Hedges Avenue in February 2018.

They had stopped by their son’s apartment to drop off some of his belongings. They found the front door unlocked and Jacob inside laying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Court documents detailing the charges against Crum have not been released yet. His bond has been set at $250,000.

His family said his death occurred days before his 26th birthday, and the Lee’s Summit West grad had only lived in the apartment for six weeks when he was killed.

Jacob’s death was highlighted in FOX4’s Crime Files series, which includes podcast episodes that take an in-depth look at cold cases around the metro. Listen to that podcast here.