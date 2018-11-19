Major lane closure happening along I-435 in JoCo. during rush hour Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- If your Monday commute takes you along I-435 in Johnson County, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time to get to and from work or find an alternative route.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that they will shut down the three left lanes of eastbound I-435 from Quivira to Metcalf starting at 9 a.m. to do paving work. Crews will also shut down the eastbound ramp to US-69 and to Metcalf. The ramps from US-69 and Antioch to eastbound I-435 will also be closed.

KDOT said the lanes will remain closed until 7 p.m.

In addition to these closures, the westbound lane of I-435 will be closed from Metcalf to Quivira for two weeks.

I-435 project Mon 9am-7pm: IMPORTANT: these closures go thru PM rush hour *3 left lanes of EB from Quivira to Metcalf

*EB ramp to US-69

*US-69 ramp to EB

*Antioch ramp to EB

*EB ramp to Metcalf *left lane of WB from Metcalf to Quivira closed for TWO WEEKS — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) November 19, 2018