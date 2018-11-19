Make smoked salmon deviled eggs like Pig & Finch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

12 eggs

2 tsp of apple cider vinegar

1tbs of Dijon mustard

1tsp honey

1 English muffin

smoked salmon

Directions:

In a pot bring water and 3 tsp of baking soda to a boil. Gently add eggs and cover pot. Turn burner completely off and let eggs steep for 15 minutes. Remove eggs from warm water and shock in cold water. Remove shell from eggs and cut eggs in half removing the cooked yolk. Mash yolks with a fork and fold in vinegar, mayo, dijon, honey. Place mixture in piping bag and fill egg whites with mixture. Garnish with smoked salmon and English muffin croutons.

In addition, they will share tips on how to prepare/style a beautiful holiday charcuterie board!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.