Metro officers helping protect homes while families are away during holiday season

LENEXA, Kan. -- With the holiday season beginning , metro police departments want to help you protect your home when you travel out of town.

If you live in Lenexa, you can fill out this form with some basic information, like how long you'll be gone and what kind of car should be in the driveway.

Officers will call you if something doesn't look right.

"Vacation House Watch Program is something we run year round," Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department said. "But particularly coming up with the holiday season we encourage folks to sign up."

Twenty-five families signed up for the vacation house watch program for this week alone.

"Typically we actually will walk around the address, check door knobs, make sure those are closed, not broken," Chavez said.

The Prairie Village Police Department has a program similar to that of Lenexa. In Kansas City and Lee's Summit, residents can request extra patrols in their neighborhoods if they leave town.

"We haven`t necessarily caught someone in the act, but there have been crimes we`ve discovered based on our checks," Chavez said.

Police also encourage you to have a friend remove the tell take signs of a vacant house.

"If we find packages left on the door, we try to conceal them a little better, newspapers that may be gathered on the drive way, kind of collect those," Chavez said.