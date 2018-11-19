Nearly one year since daughter’s murder, KC mom still searching for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a cool, autumn Monday afternoon, Debi Crummey wasn't relaxing or enjoying the day at J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain. The proud mom was, instead, showing off a collage of pictures of her daughter, Lexi “Sonny” Morris.

”Lexi was funny, silly, loving. Whatever she had was yours. She had a real giving spirit," Crummey said.

With her, she brought nearly a dozen photos, a cross and a sleeping angel that are all part of a memorial to her Lexi that Crummey carries around in her car.

”It’s just something for us to honor her with. Lexi was always there for me. She was my rock,” the metro mom said.

Last Thanksgiving, 23-year-old Morris spent the holiday with her family at her brother’s home in Kansas City.

”It feels like yesterday. That was the last time I saw her alive. The pain is just unbearable. She was supposed to return to her brother’s place that night,” Crummey said.

About three weeks later on Dec. 11, police received were dispatched to East 70th and Kensington and found Morris dead in the road.

The 2013 Lee’s Summit North graduate who dreamed of possibly one day joining the Navy or becoming a radiologist had been shot several times. Crummey believes her daughter’s body was dumped at that intersection.

”Yeah, I think somebody killed her elsewhere and then dumped her out there like she was trash," Crummey said.

Nearly a year later, there's still no arrest or break in the case. What’s more, police tell FOX4, as of Monday, only one tip has come in.

”I just will keep doing what I can. We’ve had vigils. I’ve made fliers, and now I’m hoping to get some billboards up about her unsolved case. Lexi wasn’t killed because of who she was. She was killed because of who she was around, and that’s the sad part. I’m gonna do everything I can to take her killer off the street. That will be with my dying breath," Crummey said.