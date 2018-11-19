Police looking for car with temp tag “OVJ” in connection with deadly hit & run in Northland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police need your help to find the driver who hit and killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded driver late Sunday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Brighton Avenue in the Northland.

Witnesses told police the driver who hit the tow truck driver was in a black Chevrolet sedan that had temporary tags. Witnesses said they caught just a glimpse of that temporary tag and could only make out the letters "OVJ."

Police have not yet released the driver's identity, but they did say he worked for Smithville's GT Tow Service.

This is the second time in five years that an employee was killed helping a stranded driver. In August 2012 a driver struck and killed 19-year-old Blake Greshman.