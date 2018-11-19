Police search for gunman after shooting, sexual assault at St. Louis Catholic Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The story contains disturbing details.

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for the man behind a sexual assault and shooting at a Catholic Supply store in a west St. Louis County shopping center Monday.

St. Louis County Police said they were called to the scene at about 3:20 p.m. for a shooting and that one woman suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to KTVI. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police also confirmed that at least one woman was sexually assaulted.

At this time we still do not have a suspect in custody. We have confirmed that a sexual assault did occur inside the Catholic Supply store. We can also confirm that the shooting victim is in critical condition at this time. Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 19, 2018