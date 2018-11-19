× Police searching for missing 28-year-old who might be suicidal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 28-year-old Kansas City man who officials fear might be suicidal.

Derek Wiggins was last seen leaving his home on Eastwood Drive on Sunday. Police say he drives a blue 2013 Toyota Prius with the Missouri license plate WJ7-H8W.

Wiggins is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the 28-year-old has made statements indicating that he might try to take his life. Anyone who sees Wiggins is asked to immediately call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

