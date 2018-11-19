Principal, choir director honored with FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A volunteer at a private school in Kansas City, Kan., took notice of the kind ways of school's principal, who also serves as the choir director, and nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"I want to honor a fantastic phenomenal woman who is the principal and the school teacher here," Grandma Charlotte Collins said in her nomination.

See Collins surprise the principal in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.