Police say officer critically wounded, multiple people shot near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — A Chicago Police officer has been shot in an active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital, the department said Monday.

The officer is in critical condition and receiving “excellent care,” chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

“Please send your prayers,” Guglielmi said.

There are reports of multiple victims from the incident, Guglielmi said. At least 15 medic units were sent to Mercy hospital, Chicago Fire Department Public Information Officer Larry Merritt said.

At least one offender has been shot, Guglielmi said. It was not immediately clear if by “offender” he meant a suspect or someone else.

The incident drew a heavy police presence to the hospital. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.

