Whiskers Cat Cafe to open in Kansas City this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's first cat cafe will open later this week.

Whiskers Cat Cafe, located at 3705 Southwest Trafficway, is set to open its doors on Friday. You can make reservations here.

Whiskers will be divided into two separate areas. The cafe portion of the building will allow patrons to order coffee and tea, and the cat lounge will feature adoptable cats from KC Pet Project. Cats will be able to climb and snuggle in the kitty playground area of the lounge.

Each 60 minute reservation includes a cup of Messenger brand coffee, tea, water or soda.

Owners Audrey Boese and John Thompson have been working to open a cat cafe in Kansas City for years. They initially raised over $20,000 through a Kickstarter campaign.

Whiskers Cat Cafe opens at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

39.099727 -94.578567