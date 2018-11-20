19-year-old KC man charged with shooting woman as she slept in bed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with shooting and killing a 26-year-old woman as she slept in her home this spring.

Kenneth Flowers, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Kindrea Brown.

Brown was apparently not the target of the gunfire aimed at her home late at night on April 13.

According to court documents, Flowers sent messages over Facebook calling a relative of the victim a “rat.” The relative and Brown lived together in their home near East 69th Terrace and The Paseo.

Police allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun under the seat of the suspect’s car. Testing found it to be one of the guns used in the shooting.

DNA from Flowers was found on a shell casings at the scene and his cell phone placed him near the crime scene two minutes after the murder, according to court documents.

His bond is set at $250,000 cash only.