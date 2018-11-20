5 ingredient cranberry orange sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest
  • 1/2 to 1/4 cup water, dependent upon desired viscosity

Optional

Cinnamon stick, additional orange zest for garnish

Directions:

  • Bring water and sugar to a rolling boil over medium-high heat
  • Add cranberries, orange zest and salt
  • Reduce to low heat and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until most of the cranberries have burst open
  • Transfer sauce to a serving bowl
  • Cover and chill until ready to serveCranberry Orange Sauce will last one week in the fridge

