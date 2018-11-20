Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 ingredient cranberry orange sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg

2 teaspoons orange zest

1/2 to 1/4 cup water, dependent upon desired viscosity

Optional

Cinnamon stick, additional orange zest for garnish

Directions:

Bring water and sugar to a rolling boil over medium-high heat

Add cranberries, orange zest and salt

Reduce to low heat and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until most of the cranberries have burst open

Transfer sauce to a serving bowl

Cover and chill until ready to serveCranberry Orange Sauce will last one week in the fridge

