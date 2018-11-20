5 ingredient cranberry orange sauce
Ingredients:
The Five
- 1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 1/2 to 1/4 cup water, dependent upon desired viscosity
Optional
Cinnamon stick, additional orange zest for garnish
Directions:
- Bring water and sugar to a rolling boil over medium-high heat
- Add cranberries, orange zest and salt
- Reduce to low heat and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until most of the cranberries have burst open
- Transfer sauce to a serving bowl
- Cover and chill until ready to serveCranberry Orange Sauce will last one week in the fridge
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.