Former metro swim coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City area swim coach and teacher has pleaded guilty to secretly recording a sex act with a child.

James Green pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to producing and possessing child pornography as well as two counts of sexual misconduct. The remaining federal charges will be dropped, but Green still faces multiple charges in Jackson County.

Green taught at Oak Park High school and several middle schools in the North Kansas City School District as well as Blue Springs South High School. He also coached swimming at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury this past spring on charges of sexual abuse and exploitation that happened over a 20 year period.

Police searched Green’s home last year and found videos, which showed several children in various states of undress. Some of the videos were recorded in the late 1990’s, according to investigators.

A sentencing date for the federal charges has not been set.