FOX4 Love Fund, Stroud’s and Chiefs ambassadors host Thanksgiving for homeless KC kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A group of metro kids have it pretty rough. They don’t have permanent homes, meaning they live in shelters or with friends.

They certainly aren't concerned about Thanksgiving traditions.

“Some of these kids in this community, you don’t see the homelessness. You don’t see the disadvantages they have because they’re not in my neighborhood and they’re not where I live," said David Lauck, a board member for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children.

So on Tuesday night, FOX4's Love Fund and a few community partners wanted to do something small to ease a little bit of the burden.

“We serve them a Thanksgiving dinner. We have a bunch of kids come in, and we have arts and crafts. We have some little table games for them. We have a photo booth over there to do some fun pictures," Lauck said.

The Love Fund, Stroud’s Restaurant, the Chiefs Ambassadors and dozens of volunteers put on a holiday meal for about 70 students Tuesday night.

“It makes it real. You see these children -- they don’t have permanent homes, so it kind of makes it real," Lauck said.

It’s a reality that’s tough to live when you’re just starting out in life, but at least for one night each November, the little ones get to just be kids.

