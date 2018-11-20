Independence police looking for suspect who placed card skimmer on ATM machine

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. –Independence police are looking for a man suspected of placing a card skimmer on an ATM.

According to police, the man placed the card skimmer on an ATM near US 24 Highway and N. Spring Street. He then came back to get the skimmer the next day.

Police say the man is also suspected of doing this in a neighboring city.

Card skimmers are placed on ATM’s and used to gather credit and debit card information on unsuspecting customers when they slip their card into the machine.

Police are warning people to be wary of any ATM that has loose, crooked or damaged card readers. If possible, use an ATM inside of a building and make sure to report any suspicious activity on your account to your bank or credit card company.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7777.