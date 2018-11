Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook experienced a widespread outage Tuesday that caused many social media users to panic and jump over to Twitter to make jokes about being forced to communicate the old-fashioned way.

There is no word yet on what caused the social platform to go down just before 7 a.m. It was back up by 7:37 a.m.

Here are some of our favorite tweets about the outage.

Lol Facebook is down for few hours 😂😂 back to Twitter #FacebookDown — Rezoan Hoque (@rezoanoni) November 20, 2018

** Facebook is down. I repeat Facebook is down.** Keep calm. Nobody panic. pic.twitter.com/ggbfMrgEV6 — Darren Altman (@DarrenAltman) November 20, 2018

Am I the only one that @facebook isn't working for right now? Asking for a friend? @sherylsandberg pic.twitter.com/YSjvQXNsuo — Cause I Said (@CauseISaid_) November 20, 2018