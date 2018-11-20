FOX4 Forecast: A Chilly Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a chilly start this morning with highs expected to only climb into the lower 40s today. Southerly winds will increase and when paired with sunshine, send our temperatures soaring for the next couple of days. Regional & local travel looks great for the holiday. Big changes arrive this weekend as we have a few disturbances moving in that will disrupt travel plans for those headed home late in the weekend. The latest details in the update here!

