Local holiday lighting ceremonies happening this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and starting Wednesday, it will feel like it, too. There are three lighting ceremonies you won’t want to miss.

Those shiny, sparkly, colorful bulbs of happiness remind you that every passing day is a step closer to Christmas.

If you’d like, you can already get into the holiday spirit now. You can walk through a winter wonderland Wednesday at Christmas in the Park. There are almost 200 displays for your eyes to feast on. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

If that doesn’t get you into the spirit, there’s also the Plaza lighting ceremony on Thursday. It starts at 5 p.m. with pre-show performances. Kansas City Mayor Sly James will flip the switch at 6:54 p.m. and fireworks will compliment the lights. Then at 7 p.m. The Elders will take the stage.

To top off this week, the Mayor’s Tree Lighting will light up the sky on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Sly James and special guest Kalen Allen, the viral star behind YouTUbe’s “Kalen Reacts,” will flip the switch to light the tree. Youth Chorus of Kansas City and Andrea Tribbit will also make special appearances.